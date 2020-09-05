Arthur and Lois Billings, of St. Anne, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a small group of family and friends at a Chicago Cubs-themed event in honor of their first date at Wrigley Field. Arthur and the former Louis Minor were married Aug. 21, 1970, at the St. Anne Baptist Church.
The couple has four children: Joel (Deanna) Billings, of Geneva; Christina Billings, of Gary, Ind.; John (Juanita) Billings, of Clarksville, Tenn.; and Brad (Karen) Billings, of Greys Lake.They also have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Arthur is retired from Gould Battery, and Lois retired as an X-ray technician. They are members of St. Anne Baptist Church.
