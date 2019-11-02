Roger and Jeanne Benjamin, of St Anne, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Roger and the former Jeanne Anderson were married Nov. 1, 1969, at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
The couple has one child, Jody (Michael) Norton, of Bourbonnais. They also have three grandchildren.
Roger is retired from Fiber Drum, and Jeanne retired from the state’s attorney’s office. They both love spending time with family and playing cards with friends.
