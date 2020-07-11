Charles and Jean Beatty, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Beatty and the former Jean Laceywere married July 15, 1955, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The couple has two children: Steven (Constance) Beatty, of Kankakee; and Bruce (Marsha) Beatty, of Collegeville, Pa. They also have also four grandchildren.
They enjoy bird watching, gardening, helping others and spending time with family and friends. They are members of College Church of the Nazarene.
