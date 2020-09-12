Donald and Teresa (Neu) Baumann, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 16, 1950, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Streator.
They have four children: Tom (Sharon) Baurmann, of Florida; Pam (Steve) Carlton, of Michigan; Dave (Shelly) Baumann, of Illinois; and Patti (Mark) Klyczek, of Illinois. They also have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Both have been retired since 1985 and enjoy spending time with family and friends. They are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and Don is a member of the Knights of Columbus.
