Rick and Debi Barrone, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Barrone and the former Debi Shourd were married March 4, 1972, in Bradley. The couple will have a gathering with family and friends later in the summer at B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee.
They have two children: Nicole (Jason) Montgomery, of Washington, Ill.; and Natalie (Craig) Schaefer, of Lisbon, Wis. They also have four grandchildren.
Rick is retired from Barrone Insurance. He enjoys golf and following Illinois basketball and the Green Bay Packers. Debi retired from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, is a part-time office assistant at the B. Harley Bradley House and enjoys reading and gardening. Both enjoy spending time with family.