Arseneau 60th Anniversary

Moses and Dolores Arseneau, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee on July 14. They were married July 11, 1959, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
The couple has five children: Renee (Harold) Streicher, of Plainfield; Rhonda (Bill) Upman, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; Jeff (Debby) Arseneau, of Frankfort; Mike (Danielle) Arseneau, of Kankakee; and Todd (Tricia) Arseneau, of Bourbonnais. They also have 21 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Moses is retired from Northern Illinois Gas Company. Dolores retired from St. Patrick and Teresa School.
