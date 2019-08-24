Anderson 65th Anniversary

Glenn and Esther (Bowers) Anderson, of Kempton, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. A family gathering was held in June at the Lake of the Ozarks, hosted by their children. They married Aug. 21 1954, at Tabor Lutheran in Buffalo, N.Y.
They have four children: Ellen Anderson, of Normal; Lisa (Tom) Martin, of Bourbonnais; Eric (Lauren) Anderson, of Mendota; and Keith (Barb) Anderson, of Maryville. They also have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Glenn is a retired farmer, and Esther is retired from Kankakee Area Career Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!