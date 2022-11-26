Seventeen Kankakee Community College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society in November 2022.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international academic honor society for community college students. KCC students who recently joined are:
Beecher: Brianna Villareal.
Bourbonnais: Kylie Orvis and Paul Williams.
Chebanse: Bryce Walters.
Grant Park: Jessica Schmitt and Lillian Segert.
Kankakee: June Osborn, Natalie Seaton and Yecenia Serna-Flores.
Manteno: Rebecca Pijus, Brooke Savoie, Lucas Schmidt, Andrew Snider and Davis Testerman.
Minooka: Nicole White.
Momence: Kaliegh Yohnka.
Sheldon: Kristi Yamaoka.
KCC holds induction ceremonies for new Phi Theta Kappa members each fall and spring semester. This fall’s event was Nov. 4.
Phi Theta Kappa has recognized academic achievement at associate degree-granting colleges since 1918. It also is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 3.5 million members and 1,283 chapters in 10 nations.
The society offers opportunities for scholarships, intellectual enrichment, and personal development through programs based on the society’s hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, service, and fellowship. To be eligible for membership, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale.
For more information on the Alpha Delta Eta chapter at KCC, contact a chapter adviser, Jaclyn Cruz or Frances Hebert, at jcruz@kcc.edu or fhebert@kcc.edu.