I’m hoping for peace and prosperity for our people this year. We’ve had to go through a lot, and even though we did, I think that 2021 will be a good year. Every year, we look forward to a new beginning and I think we really will be looking forward to a new beginning this year because of all the things we had to go through last year. Just peace and prosperity to America.
– Anna Smith, Kankakee
I’m looking forward to taking care of myself more and lifting up other people. When I walk into stores and I see people who look like they’re having a bad day, I like to compliment them and sometimes they get weirded out by it but it makes me happy to see a smile on their face.
I’m definitely going to get better about a stricter schedule because I’ve been all over the place with quarantine and school. I [want to] distance myself from negativity because I realized in 2020 I was taking more of people using me and I don’t want to go into 2021 with that. I mean, I’ve lost a lot of friends but I’m gaining better ones.
I have different goals that I’m planning on doing. I plan to wake up early and read my Bible more, I’ve been journaling more. We got a new Bible so I can actually write in it and highlight it. And I’ve been talking to more Christians so we’ve been doing journaling and saying our favorite verse of the day. I’ve been asking on Snapchat if people have any prayer requests and I’ve been surprised at how many people have reached out.
– Devine Kazlauskas, Chicago
I’m looking forward to being done with this COVID stuff. We’ll have to see how the whole vaccine thing works out. I think pretty much everyone is ready for this COVID stuff to be done.
– Adam Heid, Peotone
I don’t know that I want anything to go back to normal because I think 2020 has taught us a lot. If you’re willing to listen and take note of things, it’s made everybody slow down and be together in a different way than we have for a long time. We haven’t been able to hug and touch, but still be together and I hope we don’t lose that when the vaccinations start becoming more available to people.
I guess I’m more excited about this new year than maybe I’ve been any other. I’m excited to see what’s going to be around the corner. And everybody’s ready for there to be changes and to feel positive about that. That’s what I’m looking forward to – just being hopeful.
– Sally Evans, Bonfield
I’m looking forward to better times in terms of the pandemic. That’s my hope, that people will be careful and people will get their shots and that within half a year or so, we will be in a much better place than we are today. That is my dream for the new year – for myself and for all of those around me.
– Rev. John Peeters, Kankakee
