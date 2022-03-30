Past Progress Winners Mar 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021Excellence in Education: Grace Christian AcademyInnovator in Healthcare: Riverside HealthcareExcellence in Hospitality: Manteno ChamberInnovation in Social Services: Jim Rowe Excellence in Real Estate: Spike BallInnovator in Agriculture: Greg St. AubinInnovator in Manufacturing: Del MonteInnovator in Technology: KCC Career CoachEntrepreneur Couple of the Year: Mandy & Luke Benoit, Benoit NurseryEntrepreneur Couple of the Year: Dave & Tiffany KruseSmall Business of the Year (less than 50 employees): King MusicMid-Sized Business of the Year (50-250 employees): First Trust BankLarge Business of the Year (more than 250 employees): AMITA 2020Excellence in Education: Olivet’s computer science program revampInnovator in Healthcare: Riverside BehavioralInnovator in Hospitality: Kankakee High School’s new culinary arts labInnovation in Social Services: Hospice of KankakeeExcellence in Real Estate: Key City Community Development Corporation (“Key City”)Innovator in Agriculture: VanDrunen FarmsInnovator in Manufacturing: NuCor SteelInnovator in Technology: OAK Surgical InstituteMale Entrepreneur of the Year: Troy Clark – Five Star WingsFemale Entrepreneur of the Year: Wendy Langlois, On Top ExteriorsSmall Business of the Year (less than 50 employees): Janice Miller, Merchant Street GalleryMid-Sized Business of the Year (50-250 employees): Hoekstra Transportation LLCLarge Business of the Year (more than 250 employees): CSL Behring Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal View more photos Photo Galleries Week in sports: March 21-28, 2022 Week in sports: March 21-28, 2022