Of the many species of birds, the hawks, owls, eagles, cranes, waterfowl and songbirds that migrate south and spend the winter in our area, there is one bird that probably goes unnoticed by most, and that bird is the lovely American tree sparrow.

These small, well-camouflaged sparrows blend well with the leafless winter landscape of the Midwest, where they find seeds and safety at the edges of brushy wooded areas of undergrowth and thickets where they can quickly disappear into the dense woody maze when danger threatens. Even though these mid-sized sparrows are called American tree sparrows, you are more likely to find them on or near the ground.

Small flocks of the American tree sparrows spend daylight hours foraging on the ground amongst the dried plants where seeds have fallen. Weed seeds are the primary food of the sparrows during winter. During the summer months, while in their nesting range in Northern Canada and Alaska, they switch to insects as a food source for themselves and their young.

