The cool temperatures of the Midwestern autumn bring a patchwork of awe-inspiring colors to both rural and urban landscapes.
Reflections of the changing season fill the rivers, lakes and slow flowing creeks that meander across the weary prairies and through the used-up pastures with a wonderful palette enhanced by the defused light of the gray autumn sky.
The greens of the summer foliage are slowly disappearing into a changing landscape of late October. Large flocks of turkey vultures, sometimes 40 or more, can be seen gliding in the breezy sky slowly working their way south for the winter.
Some of the vultures are high in the sky with wings swept, as they cut through the strong winds. Others glide low across the tree tops and fields making progress working to windward across a gentle rolling sea of color.
Winter flocks of black birds flying in unison take to the air from a fence row as a Cooper’s hawk moves toward the mesmerizing display for a short pursuit that ends quickly as the hawk gives up on the evasive murmuration.
Numbers of pine siskins are seen in large and small flocks in the same areas, where gold finches in their drab winter plumage are feeding.
The pine siskin is a bird of the north that feeds on the seeds of coniferous and deciduous trees, though some years they move South in greater numbers if the seed crop of the north is poor.
While fattening up on the available food, the thick furred fox squirrels are busy building their caches for the coming months.
Young white-tailed bucks still in their bachelor group spar with each other on the sunny side of a sandy rise.
As the rut grows near, these bucks will grow less tolerant of each other, and the sparring will become much more serious. The group will break up, and the bucks will go off on their own. Soon, breeding will be the only thing on their mind as they search far and wide for does.
A cold clear starry night accompanied by a freeze warning to gardeners and farmers tells the tale of no return, winter is coming, and that swift moving stream of the cold north winds will bring ice and blowing snow in the coming weeks.
The frigid deep freeze of winter that is brought to use by the dynamics of a tilting planet will soon be at the door.
