Common mergansers, golden-eye ducks and greater white-fronted geese have all been spotted from our river parks here in Kankakee County this past week.
Four greater white-fronted geese swam up river at Cobb Park past a large number of Canada geese and a few mallard ducks that were gathered along the north bank.
The nervous white-fronted geese, also known as the “specklebelly,” were spooked by runners as they jogged through the park.
The geese flew upstream making their strange high-pitched laughing sounds as they went out of sight. An adult bald eagle could be seen perched high in a tall tree down river from Jeffers Park, watching for a meal opportunity on the ice free waters of the Kankakee.
A merlin falcon was at the rivers’ edge at Jeffers Park in the shallows bathing in the cold water. The little falcon soon flew up into a tree, the same tree where a belted kingfisher was watching for small fish from a good perch that stretched out above the water.
The merlin perched on a cold looking icy branch after its chilled bath. The little falcon spread its tail feathers wide, drying them in the frigid January air for a good 15 minutes before heading a short distance west to another tree.
Down river at the Kankakee River State Park on the west end of Langham Island, four beautiful tundra swans —two adults and two juveniles — were spending the morning among a number of Canada geese. The white swans stuck out like a sore thumb among the dark-colored, smaller Canada geese.
The tundra swans are here through the winter months taking up temporary residence on the open waters of lakes and rivers in the lower 48.
These swans are probably part of the eastern population and are a long way from their summer nesting range on the northern coastal areas of Alaska east along Canada’s arctic coast to Hudson Bay and north up into the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.
The dynamic winter weather of the Midwest can bring wintering birds to any open water, as rivers and lakes freeze during cold periods.
Those weeks of cold temperatures can be an exciting time for nature lovers and bird watchers, with many species of waterfowl and birds of prey concentrating to those shrinking areas of ice-free water.
