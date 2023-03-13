Wild Things

Five students from Tri Point schools in Kempton were able to introduce rare prairie cicadas (megatibicen dorsatus) into a prairie reconstruction in Kempton during the Wild Things Conference.

 Trevor Edmonson

Every two years the Wild Things Conference is held in the Chicago Region. This year it was on Feb. 25 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center up by O’Hare International Airport, and it was packed with a couple thousand nature enthusiasts.

For me and others it is great chance to hear talks from experts on topics such as local migratory bird corridors, walleye propagation and updates on new invasive species and how to manage for them. It is also a time for local professionals, students and volunteers to share about the work they have been doing in the form of poster or oral presentations.

You really get a powerful community vibe that people in attendance are all pulling on the same end of the rope for nature and conservation. You have to be there to experience it.

Reach Trevor Edmonson at

trevoredmonson@gmail.com.

