Back in Illinois for the winter months are the white-throated sparrows, a large and attractive bird with a long tail and a bright, white throat and bold face patterns of black, white, gray and yellow. The white-throated sparrows are considered a short to medium-distance migrant.
It breeds in the United States in the Upper Great Lake region and in the coniferous and mixed forests across most of Canada.
There are small pockets of year-round birds in the northeast U.S. The sparrows leave the impending harsh winter of the north in autumn before the first snow and head south into the U.S. to a more hospitable climate that is not totally locked in ice during those cold months.
They appear in northeastern Illinois about the same time in the fall each year as many other sparrows, like the white-crowned, Lincoln’s and swamp sparrows.
Similar to the fox sparrow, the white-throated sparrows forage on the ground under the thick, gnarly cover of the shadowed under story, kicking leaf litter with its feet searching for insects, seeds and fruit in a very focused but alert manner.
The sparrow can be found near heavily-vegetated areas around parks and near rivers and creeks where there is plenty of cover.
Also, during prolonged snow cover, many birds, including the white-throated sparrow, can be found in the windswept areas along roads and in fields searching for seeds.
The white-throated sparrows will show up at backyard feeders during the winter here in Illinois with other birds providing there is some good cover nearby.
Backyard feeders are favorite haunts for predators like Cooper’s hawk, domestic and feral cats, so quick escapes into thickets, bushes and trees are a necessary part of a safe habitat for feeding birds.
