The big raspy voice of the little white-breasted nuthatch is a familiar sound in the winter woods of Illinois.
Throughout the softly illuminated and leafless winter forest, or at a busy backyard feeder, it is easy to spot those colorful little hunters as they noisily swoop in.
Suddenly, there is a flash of blue-gray, then another, and yet another as four, maybe more of those regal looking little birds appear. A male and a female nuthatch light on the patchwork bark of a large sycamore and quickly begin searching tree and limb for food.
The little birds move up and down the trunk like acrobats as they move head first down the tree searching the nooks and crannies for insects. Not long after the small winter flock of white-breasted nuthatches appear, their songs begin to fade into the distance, as they continue their search for food on the trees and shrubs along an overgrown and abandoned road that the woods has mostly reclaimed.
The white-breasted nuthatch is common across most of the United States and is a year-round resident here in Illinois.
The male nuthatch has a dark black cap, white face and underparts with splashes of chestnut colors under the tail. Their wings and back are mostly blue-gray.
The little birds have large heads, large feet and a long pointy bill.
The female looks pretty much like the male nuthatch except they have more of a gray colored cap with stronger chestnut coloring near their rear under the tail, and their overall colors are a bit weaker than the male.
The nuthatches eat nuts, acorns, insects and cache food items around their territory.
You might find the winter flocks of nuthatches mixed with chickadees and woodpeckers.
