purple

Purple loosestrife is an invasive wetland plant that began to show up in New England back in the 1830s, as its seed was carried to North America in ship ballasts from Europe, Asia and Africa. Today it can be found across most of the U.S. and lower part of Canada.

 Trevor Edmonson

The past few weeks I have been hunting. Hunting for a specific invasive plant that blooms mid-summer — purple loosestrife. This plant lures you in with its bright purple flowers and robust form as it grows along the riverbanks and sandbars of the Kankakee River watershed and beyond. I can’t deny its beauty, but at the same time it has the potential to be a scourge.

Why has it been so successful? As I mentioned before, it is a striking plant that you might want in your garden and people have spread it that way, but it also can produce a couple million seeds per plant which allows it to colonize flooded wetlands and waterways quickly.

