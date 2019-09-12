I mentioned last week I would be heading down to Putnam County to participate in a mini BioBlitz at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge.
I made it there, got my sheet up between rain showers and was rewarded with several interesting moths and other insects.
One large moth I wanted to highlight from that trip was this Carolina Sphinx Moth.
Many of you have likely seen this moth without knowing what it was.
Another name for this species is the tobacco hornworm caterpillar, as the caterpillars feed on plants in the nightshade family. This is one of two large green caterpillars that you might find munching on your tomatoes or potatoes in the garden.
The picture shown here is the adult version … the Carolina Sphinx Moth.
There are many wild plants it could feed on as well, including but not limited to bittersweet nightshade, Carolina horse nettle and jimsonweed.
To identify it, you should look on the abdomen for two rows of six yellow spots (my photo shows four but two more are behind the wings). The outer edge of the wing also has a small white spot on either side (which you can see in the background).
Lastly, near the bottom of the wing, it has a line that becomes a zig zag pattern toward the center of body.
I haven’t had an issue with them in my garden. I know some moth fans plant tomatoes just to attract these caterpillars to their yard.
The other moth you might find in your garden is the Five-spotted hawk moth, which has no white wing spots and, as you might have guessed, has rows of five spots on the abdomen instead of six.
