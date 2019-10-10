The mostly drab and well-camouflaged light brown house wren, or the glamorous Carolina wren with its rich, reddish-brown over pale brown tones with distinctive white eyebrows, makes those two wrens easy to recognize.
The house wren and the Carolina wren are two of the five common wrens we find here in Northeastern Illinois. The house wren, similar to the Carolina wren, is a small bird with a big sound system. Their songs are most often noticed before the birds are ever located and sometimes those clear rich sounds are both baffling and uplifting to the observer when they witness such small birds with very large and impressive songs.
The little house wrens build their nests in the holes and cavities of living and dead trees. They will use nesting boxes, holes in buildings or abandoned machinery if it provides just the right sized hole and offers protection from predators and other birds.
Carolina wrens will use tree cavities, flower pots, tree stumps, overhangs, tin cans or thick vegetation for nesting. The poet William Wordsworth’s poem “A Wren’s Nest” describes quite well, in his inspiring verse, the competence of the nesting wren and their choice of the perfect nest location.
The Carolina wren prefers thick bushy overgrown areas of habitat. The house wren also likes similar habitat as the Carolina wren but is just as happy in yards and on farms that offer places to nest and find food in and around farm buildings and brush piles. The House wren is a short to medium-distance migrant that spends the nesting season in the northern two thirds of the United States and into southern Canada.
It winters in the warmer climate of the southern U.S. and Mexico. The Carolina wren is a year-round resident in the eastern U.S. from the southern Great Lakes to the eastern seaboard, south to Florida, west to east Texas and south into Mexico.
