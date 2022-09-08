NASA Moon Rocket

Photographers pack up their equipment as NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B after being scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday in Cape Canaveral, Fla.  

 AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

NASA’s historic Artemis I mission to the moon was delayed once again. The Artemis mission is a multi-phase mission with the end goal of establishing a lasting presence on the moon. The first mission of the Artemis program is unmanned, aimed at testing the Space Launch System rocket and Orion Spacecraft.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Cape Canaveral to watch the launch. Unfortunately, during the Aug. 29 launch attempt, a hydrogen leak occurred during the fueling process. An even larger leak happened during the second launch attempt last Saturday, Sept. 3.

Scientists and engineers are now trying to determine the best way to go about repairing the SLS. SLS requires massive amounts of extremely cold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen when it is fueled up. The leak that occurred on Saturday happened after a fuel line over-pressurized in a fitting that connects a liquid hydrogen fuel line to the core booster to fuel it for launch.

Jeri LaMont is an earth and science lab instructor at Olivet Nazarene University and is the manager of the Strickler Planetarium. She can be contacted at jalamont@olivet.edu.

