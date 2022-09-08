NASA’s historic Artemis I mission to the moon was delayed once again. The Artemis mission is a multi-phase mission with the end goal of establishing a lasting presence on the moon. The first mission of the Artemis program is unmanned, aimed at testing the Space Launch System rocket and Orion Spacecraft.
Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Cape Canaveral to watch the launch. Unfortunately, during the Aug. 29 launch attempt, a hydrogen leak occurred during the fueling process. An even larger leak happened during the second launch attempt last Saturday, Sept. 3.
Scientists and engineers are now trying to determine the best way to go about repairing the SLS. SLS requires massive amounts of extremely cold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen when it is fueled up. The leak that occurred on Saturday happened after a fuel line over-pressurized in a fitting that connects a liquid hydrogen fuel line to the core booster to fuel it for launch.
Launching a rocket is a monumental task requiring cooperation from the weather, hardware and software. One small mistake can cause a tremendous amount of damage or loss. The next launch window for the mission is in October. Since there are other rockets next in queue such as Space-X Crew 5, Artemis may not launch until the middle of the month.
Since Artemis began in 2017, it has already cost more than $40 billion and is projected to cost $93 billion by the end of 2025. By comparison, the Apollo missions (1961-1973) cost the U.S. $25 billion dollars, which is equivalent to $194 billion today.
These dollar amounts are huge but investing in space exploration has universal benefits. For example, the Apollo program created breakthroughs such as early breast cancer detection, freeze-dried foods and simplification of kidney dialysis.
While we won’t see the Orion rocket in the sky this month, there is still plenty to see in the autumn skies. The September full moon will be low on the horizon Saturday. Because this is the closest full moon to the autumn equinox it is given the name Harvest Moon.
Jupiter, Mars and Venus are still visible in the mornings throughout September. Mars is best several hours prior to sunrise. It will continue to brighten and appear redder as it heads into opposition on Dec. 8. It’s time to say goodbye to Venus as it passes behind the sun next month. It will emerge again in the evening sky later this year.
Jeri LaMont is an earth and science lab instructor at Olivet Nazarene University and is the manager of the Strickler Planetarium. She can be contacted at jalamont@olivet.edu.