The night sky is continuously changing.
Over the past few months, we’ve bid Venus and Saturn farewell, and we’ve watched Jupiter dance across the sky.
Frigid midwinter days are not ideal for stargazing. Still, there are many celestial sights to catch this month, even if you’re just popping outside for a few minutes with some binoculars or your unaided eye.
Jupiter is the only bright planet left in our twilight skies and it sets around 7 p.m. early this month.
Jupiter will no longer be visible in the night sky by the end of February, as it moves beyond the sun.
We will have to wait until summer for a chance to see any bright planets in the evening with the naked eye.
Uranus is visible through the night in the constellation Aries, but it is difficult to see without binoculars and tricky to locate.
Venus and Mars rise just before the sun and are visible in the dawn twilight.
Venus will be at its brightest for the year this month.
The winter circle dominates the evening sky.
The stars of the winter circle are Sirius, Rigel, Aldebaran, Capella, Castor and Pollux. Tracing the winter circle is easy, especially with the astronomy tools available today, such as stargazing apps and printable star maps.
Start with the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius. Sirius is a binary star in the constellation Canis Major, which is Latin for “The Greater Dog.” Because of this, Sirius is sometimes referred to as the dog star.
From there, make your way up to Orion. It’s brightest star is Rigel.
Continue the loop past Aldebaran in Taurus and Capella in Auriga.
Above and to the left of Orion are the two stars that mark the heads of the Gemini twins.
Castor, the higher of the two stars is a double star and a good target for smaller telescopes.
If you’re looking for deep-sky objects, now is the best time of year to view the Orion Nebula, an enormous cloud of gas 1,500 lightyears away.
Look high in the southern sky around 8 or 9 p.m. right below the three stars of the hunter’s belt.
There is a string of stars that form Orion’s sword, and the one that looks fuzzy is a nebula.
The central region of the nebula is a massive cavity in the cloud being whittled out by the penetrating ultraviolet light from some enormously massive young stars.
You also can find the Beehive star cluster slightly to the left of the Gemini twins.
The Beehive cluster is a great binocular target in the constellation Cancer.
It is one of the nearest open clusters to Earth, and it contains a larger population of stars than any other nearby open cluster.
As the night sky continually changes, so does technology.
James Webb Space telescope has finally arrived at is destination, L2.
This week, the three-month long process of aligning the telescopes began.
The Webb team will soon begin capturing the unfocused images that they will use to calibrate the telescope.
The telescopes 18 mirror segments will need to be carefully matched to a fraction of a wavelength of light, approximately 50 nanometers.
There are numerous steps that the team must take before the telescope’s final correction.
Within the next few months, I’m sure Webb will blow us away with captivating space images.