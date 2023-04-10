This spring, I decided to re-read “The Wind in the Willows,” a children’s novel by Kenneth Graham. It had been many years since I first read this story as a child — the story of a mole, water rat, toad, and badger that have wild adventures in the countryside.

As spring unfolds and I roam about Kankakee Sands, I think about the charming stories, and I am reminded that indeed there is so much wildlife in the willows — real wildlife in real willows.

At Kankakee Sands we have documented eight different species of native willows. All of our willows are multi-stemmed shrubs with flexible branches called canes and flowers in the form of drooping catkins. The pussy willow (salix discolor) is one of the more well-known of our native willows — its fuzzy grey buds on woody stems adorn many a spring floral arrangement. You may also be familiar with a willow not native to Indiana — the weeping willow (salix babylonica) — a tree native to Asia, with one central trunk instead of multiple thin canes, but still with long linear leaves and catkins as flowers.

Alyssa Nyberg is a restoration ecologist at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, a8,400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana. For more information, visit nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

