Several acres of low ground in Iroquois County that is surrounded by a large tract of lovely cultivated prairie has retained water for a number of months, providing a perfect habitat and a food source for resting ducks, geese, herons, egrets and a number of species of migrating shorebirds.
Now, as the water is disappearing and the temporary wetland pond is starting to dry up, it is resembling a coastal mudflat, with small areas of water that are barely a few inches in depth.
The small pools of water now hold concentrations of crayfish, frogs and turtles, and the muddy areas expose worms, snails and insects for an easy meal for the visiting wildlife.
The puddles and the surrounding mud left behind — that was until recently covered in at least a foot of water — has attracted gulls, grackles and even a family of raccoons that are visiting the buffet daily, feasting on crayfish.
Individual grackles that are part of several large flocks can be seen, at times, standing over a crayfish that is in a defensive posture with its pincers up toward the much larger bird.
The grackle will repeatedly try pecking at the crayfish, but if the crayfish is too large and aggressive, the grackle will move on to an easier prey.
A lone Bonaparte’s gull wades through the shallow, dirty water stirring it with its feet as it searches for snails, worms or any other likely prey in the dwindling pools.
A pair of rare king rails, staying close to the tall grasses and aquatic plants, wander out into the open areas searching for the abundant crayfish.
The skittish rails cautiously hunt the edges of the little pools for prey and — even at some distance away when the prey is spotted — the rail quickly dashes over and grabs the little crustacean and hurries back closer to the safety of weedy cover.
The king rail, the largest rail in North America, begins removing the pincers from the crayfish before eating it by grasping the large claws and shaking the crayfish violently until those large intimidating claws are removed.
The king rails are not as common in Illinois as they once were because of the loss of wetland habitat.
The Illinois Natural History Survey explains their occurrence in Illinois as uncommon migrants and locally uncommon summer residents.
