The swamp sparrow is an elegant, long-legged, medium-sized sparrow that is well adapted and right at home in the thick cover of marshes, swamps and bogs of the north across eastern and central North America, stretching up into Canada’s Northwest Territories during the nesting season.
The swamp sparrow is more often detected by its song rather than actually being seen in its dense summer habitat of sedges, cattails and shrubs.
The variations of songs and calls of the swamp sparrow have been studied, admired and described as a slow, sweet, trill that will evoke the vision of a northern wetland to the observer just as the call of the Common loon sends one’s thoughts to a clear secluded lake in the north woods.
Ornithologists have even discovered regional dialects for swamp sparrows located in different parts of the country.
Through the study of the swamp sparrow’s songs and calls, researchers have gained an understanding on how these birds learn and continue to use songs that vary across different geographical regions, and how the sparrows are influenced as youth by the popular songs used by the adults of those regions.
It seems the most popular songs are the ones that are learned and repeated by the new generation of sparrows. Any new variation that a young bird may come up with in its song learning practice that is not useful will soon fade away over time.
The study also shows those popular songs have persisted in those regions for generations, possibly hundreds of years.
The term used to explain how these song types are learned and stay popular to a region is known as “conformist bias.”
The sparrows have a song repertoire — depending on the region — of popular tunes that have stood the test of time over many generations, influenced by the adults and put into practice each year by a new generation of swamp sparrows.
Those tunes that work ring-out across the varied wetlands of North America.
