Gliding low and slow across the agricultural fields and the grassy waterways and prairies here in Northeastern Illinois are the beautiful Northern harriers. Once known as the Marsh hawk, these steep banking, quick stopping, hunting birds are considered here in the United States as resident to long-distance migrants, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
We see an increase in numbers during the fall migration and into the winter months throughout Illinois. The harriers nest in numbers from northern Wisconsin north into Canada and Alaska. These ground nesting hawks require large amounts of grasslands or wetland habitats for successful nesting.
Some of the harriers winter from just south of the southern edge of their summer range, while others migrate all the way south to Central and South America. The stealthy, medium-sized hawks can be seen flying and hunting across Illinois’ cold sleeping landscape, looking and listening for movement coming from the dried dormant grasses just beneath their silent glide.
When the focused hunters detect prey, they use their long wings and long tail feathers to quickly turn and stop their graceful forward movement and instantly drop down on a field mouse or vole. The harriers often are seen diving at and chasing away rough-legged hawks, red-tailed hawks and even other harriers that get too close to their perceived hunting areas.
The Northern harriers are easily identified as they fly low across fields and prairies, their wings most often in a v-shape, and there is a white rump patch at the top of their long tail feathers. The female harriers and the immature birds are dark reddish-brown and tan, and the male adult birds, slightly smaller than the female, are a light-gray and almost white on some parts of the body, the tips of their wings are black.
Often perched on a fence post or sitting in a field with a captured prey, one can get a good look at the feather pattern on the harrier’s face, it has a round appearance and resembles that of an owl. The disk-like pattern of feathers on the harriers face is believed to help the hawks hear their prey as they hunt.
