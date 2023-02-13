natural resources book

“The Natural Resources of Kankakee County” book was published in July of 1963.

 Daily Journal/Trevor Edmonson

I love books and historical documents about local natural history. I have done my best over the years to pick up many different resources for the Kankakee area but often there are sources I am not even aware of.

This happened recently when my friend, Caleb Benoit, passed along a book titled “The Natural Resources of Kankakee County” which was published in July of 1963. This was the effort of the then Kankakee County Conservation Committee chaired by Bernard Fleming.

The committee and editors of the book totaled 21 people involved. My copy of the book was at some point in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School library and was last checked out in 1978 by Robin Anderson. This book was likely only published locally with a small distribution which is why I probably missed it on previous searches.

Reach Trevor Edmonson at trevoredmonson@

gmail.com.

Recommended for you