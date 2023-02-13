...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 9
ft occasionally to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
“The Natural Resources of Kankakee County” book was published in July of 1963.
I love books and historical documents about local natural history. I have done my best over the years to pick up many different resources for the Kankakee area but often there are sources I am not even aware of.
This happened recently when my friend, Caleb Benoit, passed along a book titled “The Natural Resources of Kankakee County” which was published in July of 1963. This was the effort of the then Kankakee County Conservation Committee chaired by Bernard Fleming.
The committee and editors of the book totaled 21 people involved. My copy of the book was at some point in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School library and was last checked out in 1978 by Robin Anderson. This book was likely only published locally with a small distribution which is why I probably missed it on previous searches.
I have been living in the Kankakee area for about 10 years now, and I have visited most if not all of the natural areas that have public access. I know what is here now and can tell myself a natural history story based on evidence in the present day, but this book is valuable because I can now travel back in time to the minds of this committee and see a glimpse about what they saw and valued almost 60 years ago.
Right off the bat the book opens with a dedication “to the children and youth who in a few short years must heir and exercise stewardship of Kankakee County’s Natural resources.”
That in itself is ahead of its time as it recognized we as humans hold the cards to the quality of natural areas we have and are apart of that system. It ties in nicely with the very last paragraph of the book which says “Nature can survive without him (man), but can she survive with him and still retain the tremendous capacity and beauty of which she is capable? Only time and attitudes will tell!!”
I was reading about the glacial history of the area and minerals in chapter 5. In here they talk about all the sand in the area and that near Hopkins Park it is believed that the sand contains large amounts of feldspar. It is suggested that during World War II this area was considered for mining it.
The book has a few pictures and descriptions of the Oak Savannas, a hallmark of Kankakee natural areas today, one of which talks about it restoring itself after a fire. The book mentions fire several times. Each time it paints it as a negative occurrence. However, today we know that fire is a key cog in the ecosystem and is the main driver for keeping our savannas and prairies healthy when done thoughtfully.
The book also has lists plants and wildlife that are significant to the area. On the tree list there is the chestnut which is curious because at this time chestnut blight would have already been through wiping most if not all out of our hardwood forests locally. The book does talk often about how abundant the hardwood forests were, but that folks viewed them as a resource to be taken and acres of forest were greatly reduced by this time.
It is tough to think back then they had already seen so much poor management of our natural areas, and then to see what we have now realize it is but a fraction of quality that once was.
A single page is dedicated to the Kankakee Mallow. A plant I have worked on for years with the Friends of Langham Island. Langham Island today is the only known place it grows in the world naturally and since 2014 has had a lot of stewardship help to revive its population from near zero plants.
This book doesn’t hint at how many plants there were in 1963, but it does say “It grows only on a few islands in the Kankakee River” — keyword is few here as no one today has seen it growing outside of Langham island.
There is a lot more for me to glean from this book and compare notes with other Kankakee area books I have. I hope to post some pictures and observations in our Kankakee Wildlife Facebook group as I have more time to study it.
Do you have this book? Are there other older books about local natural history I should know about? Don’t hesitate to email me if you know of one.