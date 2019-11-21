Across the arctic from Alaska to Greenland, in the remote places at the top of the world such as Baffin Island, Southampton Island and Melville Island in the regions of Nunavut, there is a small bird called the Lapland longspur that spends the short breeding season courting, nesting and raising its young.
On the treeless tundra where packs of hunting wolves, polar bears and arctic foxes eke out a living on the vast cold landscape, large migratory populations of Lapland longspurs, a small well-camouflaged bird, begin arriving in the spring for the nesting season, which starts by early June.
These little ground nesting birds, that are about the size of a song sparrow but with longer and more pointed wings, have a clutch of three to seven eggs and only one brood. Their nests are constructed in a shallow depression lined with coarse grasses, mosses and sedges.
The nest itself is lined with finer, softer, materials from arctic plants and provides a cushioned place for the fragile eggs helping to keep them warm during the incubation period.
After about 14 days, hatching begins, and 10 days after that, the young birds are able to leave the nest.
The fledglings are equally divided and separately reared by each parent, according to the National Park Service. The time from nest to fully fledged is short in the arctic and soon the young longspurs will have developed their flight feathers and can forage on their own.
As the summer comes to an end, the land of the midnight sun begins giving hints of the inevitable dark winter freeze. The sun sinks low on the horizon as the calendar nears the fall equinox.
By September, the longspurs are migrating south out of the dimming arctic leaving their breeding grounds for a less hostile and sunnier climate south of the Canadian boarder.
By November, they are in the fallow crop fields and along rural roadways of Northern Illinois.
Large flocks of these arctic birds can be seen feeding on spilled grain from the harvest.
The little birds blend in quite well in the winter fields that are free of snow, but they frequently take to the air in a large flock flying and circling around only to return to the same spot.
Foul weather with heavy snow brings the longspurs to the windswept or plowed edges along rural roadways, where they find seeds and seek shelter from strong cold winter winds behind the tall drifts of snow.
The Lapland longspurs will remain until late May fattening up for their springtime migration northward back to the breeding grounds of the high arctic.
