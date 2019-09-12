The house finch is a native of the West with a range that stretches from Oregon, south into Mexico and east to the western edge of the Great Plains. The house finch is very much at home in desert habitats of the southwest.
Today though, after being illegally introduced in the 1940s in the state of New York, their range has expanded to include most of the eastern half of the United States with kind of a gap between the eastern and western populations across the Great Plains that runs from Canada south to eastern Texas. The expansion into the eastern U.S. was a result of escaped finches from the illegal pet trade.
The captured house finches from the western U.S. were sent to pet stores in the East. The house finches were marketed as the California Linnet and the Hollywood finch, but soon failed as caged pets. The finches did succeed as escaped wild birds breeding and expanding their range.
The proliferation of house finches along with changes to habitats by humans is believed to be key in the decline of the cassin’s finch in the West and the purple finch in the East, two species very similar in appearance to the house finch. The house finch is mainly a seed and fruit eater, when fruit is in season.
Flocks can be spotted in Eastern red cedar trees feeding on the fruit in late summer. House finches are social and are common in numbers at backyard feeders, here in Illinois, competing for food with other finches like the purple finch and the gold finch.
