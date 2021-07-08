Wetlands, creeks, lakes and rivers across Illinois provide a good summer habitat during the nesting season for the green heron.
These small herons, also known as little green herons, are often seen perched in the trees around wetlands or silently hunting in the shallows for fish, frogs and even small snakes.
The keen eye of the skilled observer can find these well-camouflaged little birds standing at the water’s edge almost motionless while hunting.
The green heron, that are about the size of a crow, are often seen searching for prey along the shadowy, damp banks of a meandering creek or hunting the still dark waters from a low branch just above a fishy habitat.
They are common to lakes, ponds and wetland habitat where their prey is available.
Appearing dark in color from a distance, the green herons are often crouched down and standing as still as a statue. Any movement from the little bird is slow and precise, as they intently focus on the task of watching for the slightest ripple or movement from an unsuspecting prey.
It is well known and documented that green herons are part of a small group of birds that, at times, use bait to attract prey.
The cunning birds drop insects, small sticks or tiny feathers on top of the water to lure fish close enough to catch them with their long dagger-like bill.
Getting a good close look in the bright sunlight, the adult green heron reveals their long bill, short bright-yellow legs and the rich colors of a plumage that is gray, blue, chestnut and, of course, the subtle greens on the back and wings.
Late winter through early spring, the green herons work their way north out of Florida and areas of the Gulf Coast for the nesting season.
The herons nest from May through July, where they have two to five eggs in a nest that is built on a platform of sticks. Both parents incubate the eggs and feed the young nestlings caring for the birds for a time even after they leave the nest.
By late August, the adults and a new generation of green herons make their way to the warm winter habitat of the far southern states and coastal areas of the Gulf of Mexico and beyond.