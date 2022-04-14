Over the last month I have been getting training on a new tool for our conservation work … a drone. The technology in drones has advanced incredibly fast and is becoming much more affordable to operate as a tool for land management.
It’s often the case that the conservation and Ag industries work in parallel as we use a lot of the same methods, equipment and technology for stewardship of the land. Which is why I was delighted to spend two days in a workshop with Purdue University extension learning all about drones.
In order to fly a drone of decent size and for a commercial purpose, you need to have a FAA part 107 license. This workshop was designed to prepare folks for that test and present various use cases for drones in the field that Purdue is involved with.
I learned a lot and can say that I would have easily failed the federal test had I not taken the workshop. Unless you are a trained pilot ... good luck winging this difficult test.
Purdue is using several types of drones (all from the DJI Brand) for their work while adding on Drone Deploy software for layers of function. For me, I hope to do some high-resolution mapping of our larger stewardship units, as well as checking fence lines, drainage ditches, monitor invasive species spraying effectiveness, scouting for wildfires, taking video of prescribed fires for training purposes and other smaller video projects.
Purdue extension folks presented those things but also more ideas such as 3D mapping of buildings and forest stands, livestock monitoring and various methods of assessing crop health.
Pictured here, you can see a smaller drone, which is the DJI Mavic 2 model. This one has an infrared camera on it that is useful for search and rescue, as well as finding temperature leaks. However, the much larger DJI agricultural drone is what caught my attention.
I mean, how could it not. This drone is what I ponder as the future of technology for us as land managers. In this picture, it is set up with a spray nozzle system and can load just under two gallons of product. A drone like this is about $15,000 I was told.
For me, I think about some of our more sensitive or very wet natural areas where it is hard or impossible to get equipment or people access without causing a lot of disturbance. A drone like this could swoop in and do light spot spraying in those areas very easily and quickly.
Same idea could apply to fields that are grown up or have small pockets needing to be sprayed which are not worth the hassle of a large Ag sprayer. This drone also can be converted to a seeder. Again, for me those isolated areas where I need to get small amounts of seed into sensitive habitat or just general overseeding of selected areas, I could see this being very useful.
A lot of times, seed doesn’t quite make it out to where it isn’t convenient for folks to walk or drive. They made the use case for CRP ground, as well as doing replanting of crop areas that maybe flooded out in the spring.
These drones open up interesting new ways we can interact with the land. There are many more creative uses out there, as this is a new tool for most people. I would love to hear what you think of the potential use cases for drones in land management and if you are using one currently ... how?