Patiently perched, but on high alert, watching for any movement in the immediate area surrounding its vantage, the eastern wood-pewee suddenly explodes off the end of the dead branch to capture a clouded sulphur butterfly in midair. Somewhat of a high speed air battle, it is over in a matter of seconds despite the butterfly’s attempt at an evasive maneuver.
The prey is eventually consumed, wings and all, and the little tyrant flycatcher returns to its hunting perch. The eastern wood-pewee continues to fly off its perch with amazing speed to capture insects that are flying by or spotted on a nearby leaf. Most of the insects are small and are consumed quickly on the wing as the bird returns back to its perch.
Some of the insects are large, such as the sulphur butterfly, which takes more of an effort to consume and might require a good perch to swallow the catch. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology cites one study that shows that the wood-pewee flycatcher makes 36 attempts per hour from its perch to catch prey and as many as 68 attempts per hour during the nesting season.
The eastern wood-pewee spends the summer in most of the eastern United States, including eastern Texas and north just over the border into the boreal forests of Southern Canada. This member of the flycatcher family is considered a long-distance migrant and is one of the last migrants to return north in the spring.
Its return is thought to coincide with the warm weather conditions that provide an abundance of flying insects. The eastern wood-pewee winters in northern South America where the loss of habitat is having an impact on the population of the little flycatcher. It also is believed that habitat loss in the stopover areas in Central America and Mexico is adding to its decline.
In North America, a number of reasons for the decline of this species have been theorized. Along with human expansion and the continued clearing of wooded areas for agriculture and building, it’s speculated that the over browsing by white-tailed deer might be having an impact on the eastern wood-pewee, as the deer population has exploded over the years and their over browsing is taking away the thick understory preferred by the flycatcher.
