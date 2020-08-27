The little house wren is a busy, sometimes quite vocal, but mostly secretive bird that stays on the edges and in the shadows, where the thick growth and shrubbery becomes a small bird-sized labyrinth to hunt, hide and guard against intruders.
The wren has brownish toned plumage with subtle dark markings and grayish colored breast with slightly brown-colored underparts.
With such plain, dull, earthy colors, the little bird can easily go unseen as it zips through the shadowy understory.
There is not a dead tree or a broken limb that this little hunter doesn’t give a thorough search.
From the ground up, the bird checks every nook and cranny for small insects like spiders, crickets and beetles as it moves in and out of the natural openings and dark crevices of the fallen bough.
When the house wrens arrive in the spring, the male searches for what he thinks is a perfect nest site.
He may use old abandoned woodpecker holes, fractures in old dead trees, manmade bird houses or even old discarded and forgotten manmade items.
The male will make many trips bringing small twigs to the nest site, angling longer twigs that are too wide for the hole, sideways to fit through the small opening.
Filling the hole with nesting material, he tirelessly builds the nest in hopes of impressing a mate.
The house wren has a large range which includes most of the Western Hemisphere.
The birds nest in most of the northern two thirds of the United States, from coast to coast, and north into southern Canada.
The wren spends the winters in the southern third of the U.S. south into Mexico.
The little birds can be found year round in parts of Mexico, Central America and south all the way to Tierra del Fuego in South America.
