The adult barn swallows are sleek and swift with vibrant colors and long forked tails; they are both elegant and beautiful in flight or perched. The American barn swallows are long-distance migrants and spend the nesting season in most all of the United States and north into southeastern and northwestern Canada and into southern Alaska.
The swallows winter in Central and South America. Barn swallows are seen here in Illinois during their nesting season. Most often they are noticed in large numbers around open farm buildings, where they build their nests in the rafters and eaves.
They also use bridges, where they build their nests in the underneath structure of the bridge supports. The swallows construct their nests out of wet mud and grasses forming them into a half-cup shape in the relative safety of the man-made structures or natural shelters such as cliff overhangs.
These medium size birds fly up and down the creeks and ditches and across open areas zigzagging in confusing maneuvers as they hunt for insects. The young are brought food — usually large insects — while still in the nest or as fledglings perched together near the nest site.
Their little, bright yellow beaks all pop open at the same time, like little beacons, as their heads move in unison following the adult birds as they fly by. The adults seem to know who’s turn it is to eat next when they return with a plump insect.
Folklore and religious tales relating to the barn swallow have endured throughout the ages. It is said the barn swallows bring good luck if it nests on your farm but removing the swallows nest would bring bad karma to the farm. It also is said the barn swallow brings us the good news, with their chatter, that summer is on its way.
