Recently, The International Union for Conservation added the monarch butterfly to its Red List as endangered. While this doesn’t mean it is endangered in the United States officially yet, it is a good indication of the struggles the butterfly has faced in recent years and general belief of its future prospects.
Many factors contribute to success or failure of this iconic species but certainly one is the proliferation of its host plant milkweed. In our area, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources indicates we have 24 different species across the state. A milkweed species in bloom right is the swamp milkweed. This species, while still commonly found across the state, has certainly suffered great habitat loss over the years as wetlands and watersheds have been drained and/or disturbed.
Swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata) unsurprisingly favors wetland habitats. In our area I find it occasionally along wet roadsides, riverbanks and our intact wet natural areas. Compared to common milkweed, swamp milkweed has slender lance-like leaves and more upright flowers. I feel like it is a more artful version of milkweed when viewing it in the field.
As it relates to the monarch butterfly, a study by Pocius et al. in 2018 caught my attention. This study compared how female monarch butterflies might show an egg-laying preference among nine different milkweed species in the field and in the lab. In both experiment settings swamp milkweed was the preferred plant with common milkweed coming in second.
So, while monarch caterpillars can utilize any milkweed species for their food plant, this study does seem to indicate some favoritism and that is important to consider for monarch conservation efforts.
Besides monarch caterpillar food, swamp milkweed is just a great pollinator plant to have in your landscape in general. Its growth habit is not as robust as common milkweed which may be more agreeable for your needs. On your next hike in a soggy area keep an eye out for this species.