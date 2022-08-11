milkweed

Compared to common milkweed, swamp milkweed has slender lance-like leaves and more upright flowers.

 Trevor Edmonson

Recently, The International Union for Conservation added the monarch butterfly to its Red List as endangered. While this doesn’t mean it is endangered in the United States officially yet, it is a good indication of the struggles the butterfly has faced in recent years and general belief of its future prospects.

Many factors contribute to success or failure of this iconic species but certainly one is the proliferation of its host plant milkweed. In our area, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources indicates we have 24 different species across the state. A milkweed species in bloom right is the swamp milkweed. This species, while still commonly found across the state, has certainly suffered great habitat loss over the years as wetlands and watersheds have been drained and/or disturbed.

Swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata) unsurprisingly favors wetland habitats. In our area I find it occasionally along wet roadsides, riverbanks and our intact wet natural areas. Compared to common milkweed, swamp milkweed has slender lance-like leaves and more upright flowers. I feel like it is a more artful version of milkweed when viewing it in the field.

Reach Trevor Edmonson at trevoredmonson@gmail.com.

Recommended for you