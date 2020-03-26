Looking out across empty agricultural fields separated by waterways of dried grasses, flowing ditches, fallen fences and the occasional leafless trees in the small and forgotten gnarly thickets that have somehow been spared the plow, we bear witness to a season in change.
The picture before us speaks of a tired and somber late winter that is ready to give up its frail but respected hold to a new, strong and hopeful spring. The spring migration brings temporary visitors that are working their way northward, while wintering birds are gathering and waiting for that call to move north.
Some of our resident birds of prey, such as bald eagles, great horned owls and red-railed hawks, in Northeastern Illinois already are nesting, and some are tending to young. The feathered travelers, those long distance migrants from the Southern Hemisphere, are yet to arrive but will stage in our area in the coming weeks resting and feeding before continuing north.
Others are patiently waiting for those longer warmer days before moving north toward the high latitudes and a short nesting season above the Arctic Circle. Rough-legged hawks, snowy owls and American Tree sparrows are some of the birds that have some distance to travel, and in a month or so, those birds will be hard to find as they eventually disappear from the lower 48 for the summer.
This past week, two snowy owls, only a few miles apart, continued their presence in Iroquois County. A dark morph rough-legged hawk, another wintering Arctic bird, was hovering over a field hunting in the same area not far from one of the owls. On the first day of spring, nine trumpeter swans could be seen resting in some corn stubble east of the Iroquois River, these great white birds will soon move north into the marshlands of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota for the nesting season.
A small flock of American tree sparrows have been taking advantage of the remaining seeds on an overgrown lot south of Kankakee, while finding safety and insects among the web of thick overgrown bushes and small trees.
Spring has certainly arrived, and the migration brings hope for new generations of many species and a promise of stability for all creatures on this little planet.
