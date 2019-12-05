By Gary Soper
On Nov. 18, the people of Barrow, Alaska, at a latitude of 71 degrees north, got their last glimpse of the Sun until late January 2020. During the next few months, winters’ frigid grip will take hold in the extreme for the people and the wildlife above the arctic circle.
Those high latitudes will become a dim world of unforgiving temperatures, short days, civil twilight and darkness. One feathery inhabitant of the north is the Snowy owl, also known as the snow owl, Arctic owl, and Ukpik in the Inukitut language of the Inuit people who live north of the tree line. Many of these beautiful white owls will move south off of their summer nesting range for the winter but not all.
According to Project Snow Storm, an ongoing research project into the yearly movements of Snowy owls, some of the owls actually move further north onto the Arctic sea ice to hunt through the winter. The second largest and heaviest owl in North America, the snowy owl lives and breeds on the arctic tundra and spends the winter over a wide range from the interior and southern coastline of Alaska, across the Northwest Territories, most of Canada and south into the northern two-thirds of the United State including the flat agricultural land of Illinois.
Some years, here in Illinois, higher numbers of Snowy owls are recorded, a phenomenon known as irruptions. Those record years of snowy invasions average every four or five years with the so called mega-irruptions bringing more owls further south then normal. I usually record a few snowy owls in our area each year, but last year, 2017-18, I recorded seven, and, of course, many other areas of Illinois saw an increase.
Research has proven an increase in prey animals such as lemmings and voles on the breeding grounds of snowy owls also ensures the possibility of a successful nesting season. Irruption years of these white raptors spreading southward from their breeding range in the land of the midnight sun is always exciting and increases the chance encounter to actually witness this large white owl hunting over the croplands of Illinois.
