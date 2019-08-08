By Steve Case
The Perseid meteor shower symbolizes the end of summer to astronomers and skygazers alike. The Perseids are often the most productive shower of the year, sometimes producing meteors at a rate of 60 per hour.
But the shower is also popular because it comes at the perfect time of year: the warm nights of late summer, the long evenings before school starts up again. If the weather cooperates, the Perseids are the perfect excuse to spend a final night under a clear sky, watching and waiting.
The key to observing meteor showers, as I’ve explained in my column before, is patience. Meteor showers are not sharply defined events that happen at certain times, like an eclipse or occultation, which can be predicted down to the minute.
WHY SHOWERS HAPPEN
Rather, a meteor shower happens when the Earth passes through the diffuse trail of debris usually left behind by a comet. The Perseids are caused by the debris trail of Comet Swift-Tuttle in particular, which last swung around the sun in 1992.
When bits of that debris get swept into the Earth’s atmosphere, we see their fiery descent as shooting stars or meteors streaking across the sky. But there are millions of bits of dusty debris, and it’s impossible to predict when a piece’s fall will be visible.
The best astronomers can do is forecast when the shower will peak, or be at its greatest level of activity. This year, the Perseids are predicted to peak the evening of Monday (Aug. 12) and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Unfortunately, the peak of the Perseids this year also corresponds to a nearly full moon. A bright moon tends to wash out the ephemeral trails of these shooting stars, hiding all but the most brilliant. Because the moon is nearly full, it will also be up almost all night, interfering with observing shooting stars from sunset to around 4 a.m., when it finally sets.
Because meteor showers aren’t distinct events though with exact beginning and ending times, one way to avoid the problem of the moon is to start watching for them right now. Though the peak of the shower doesn’t come until Monday and Tuesday, the shower is already active, and on a clear evening you might catch dozens, depending on how long you watch.
Whether you start now or wait until closer to the peak itself, look for meteors in a comfortable chair or on a blanket with a clear view toward the north and as much of the sky visible as possible. Perseids are so-called because they appear to emanate from a point in the constellation Perseus, which this time of year is in the northern sky, but the meteors can streak across the entire sky and be visible anywhere.
If you do head out to look for shooting stars with family or friends, the conversation will likely turn toward what’s visible in the sky above on a dark, clear night. And one question that is likely to come up with a view like that is often, “Are there other worlds up there around those stars?”
The answer, as we’ve learned with the discovery of exoplanets over the past decades, is a resounding yes. We currently know of more than 4,000 planets orbiting stars beyond our solar system. But these worlds came a step closer last week with the announcement of a potentially habitable world just a stone’s throw away in stellar terms.
GJ 357 STAR
Scientists using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite have discovered a system of planets around a star called GJ 357 just 30 light years from Earth, closer than most of the stars you can see with your naked eye. So far, astronomers have detected four planets orbiting GJ 357, and the fourth of these — labeled GJ 357d—is a world just six times the mass of Earth orbiting at the outer edge of its star’s habitable zone.
If this planet has an atmosphere to help hold in heat, this means it could have liquid water on its surface, which means we might have found the first potentially Earth-like planet in our stellar backyard.
You won’t be able to see GJ 357 with your naked eye if you’re out on a clear night searching for Perseid meteors. For one thing, GJ 357 is in the constellation Hydra, which is currently near the Sun and thus up during daylight hours.
Even if it was up at night this time of year, GJ 357 is a red dwarf star, only about on- third the mass of our Sun and 40 percent cooler. Red dwarf stars proliferate the galaxy (most of the stars closest to our solar system are red dwarfs) but being so small and dim, none of them are visible to the naked eye.
This helps explain GJ 357’s odd name as well. It was one of the stars only catalogued this century by the German astronomer Wilhelm Gliese (1915–1993), who worked to record the positions of all stars within 65 light years of Earth. GJ 357 (sometimes called Gliese 357) is one of a wave of nearby stars that astronomers are searching for planets and that are, as this latest discovery shows, already bearing a rich harvest.
So, before school starts again, take the returning Perseids as an excuse to spend a warm August night under the stars. Plan on staying out late, as best viewing of Perseids comes in the hours between midnight and dawn.
And while you’re there, take the discovery of this latest system of nearby planets as a chance to reflect on the richness of the sky, where entire worlds are still waiting to be discovered, as well as the fragility and beauty of this one, which remains for now and the foreseeable future the only one we have to call home.
