Though Jupiter and Saturn still dominate the southern skies in the August evenings, Mars rises not long after sunset and moves high into the eastern sky in the early morning hours. And as far as destinations in space, this is the summer of Mars: a veritable fleet of spacecraft have been sent that way. Three missions launched successfully last month: NASA’s Mars 2020 mission to land the Perseverance rover, the United Arab Emirates’ Hope orbiter and China’s three-in-one mission Tianwen-1.
When it comes to traveling to the Red Planet, timing is important, which is why these launches often come in waves. As Mars and Earth orbit the sun, the distance between them varies from as large as 250 million miles (when they’re on opposite sides of the sun) to around 60 million miles when they’re at their closest. This means there is a few-weeks’ launch window every 26 months when its easiest to get our spacecraft across the gulf of space to Mars. This summer was one such window.
Besides being our nearest planetary neighbor, Mars is more like the Earth than any place we know, and understanding its history helps us understand our own. NASA’s Perseverance rover, for instance, will land in Jezero Crater, an ancient lake, to study geological formations near what was once a river delta. If there are preserved signs of life on Mars, this is one of the best places to look, and the minerals detected in this region should provide a history of how Mars became the dry desert it is today. Perseverance also carries an experimental craft: a helicopter mounted on its belly that, if successfully deployed, will become the first aircraft operated on another planet. In 1997, the Pathfinder lander carried an experimental rover that gave us a new way to explore Mars and led to Spirit, Opportunity, Curiosity and now Perseverance. If the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is successful, it will similarly open the door to another new way to explore Mars: by air.
The other two missions launched this summer are important firsts as well. The Hope spacecraft represents a huge step for the United Arab Emirates’ nascent space program. Hope will orbit Mars and will become in effect the first Martian weather satellite, providing detailed information on the planet’s climate and weather cycles. China, which successfully landed a rover on the far side of the moon in 2019, is attempting what has never been done before by combining an orbiter, lander and rover into a single mission. If the lander successfully reaches the surface, China will join Russia and the United States as the only nations to have landed spacecraft on Mars. All three missions will reach Mars this coming February.
In the midst of all the current economic and health challenges countries face right now, there’s always legitimacy in asking: Why all the resources and effort to explore Mars? Of course, these were missions that began long before the current pandemic and provide jobs for hundreds of people, not to mention questions of discovery and national prestige. But there’s a deeper reason studying Mars remains compelling. Everything we know about atmospheric science, geology, the weather cycle, biology and the evolution of life — in short, all our natural sciences — has historically come from a single test case: The planet Earth. It’s as though we’ve been trying to understand the human race by studying only a single person. Yet, we know there are myriads of planets in our galaxy alone, and to truly understand them (and thus our own world) we have to increase our sample size. Right now, Mars, rising in our early morning sky, is our best opportunity.
I find it encouraging that in the midst of our global challenges, right now, there’s a tiny fleet of vessels bound for that distant red speck millions of miles away. Each was sent by a different nation, but the insights they reveal will become the property of all humanity.
If you want to gaze Mars-ward this month, the best time to look is after midnight on the mornings of the next couple weeks. That’s not because Mars will be doing anything special those nights, but rather because your view of Mars is likely to be graced by meteors from the Perseid shower, which peaks on the mornings of the 11th, 12th and 13th. The Perseid shower is one of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year. Unfortunately, a bright moon will make it harder to spot shooting stars, but the warm August nights are great time to do some socially-distanced stargazing. Even after the peak is passed, many meteors are still visible in the weeks that follow.
As always, the key to observing meteors is patience. Bring some chairs and a hot drink, give yourself at least an hour to let your eyes adjust and (once the moon rises) make sure you’re positioned somewhere you have a wide view of the sky but are shadowed from the moon’s glare. Because meteors are viewed best with the naked eye, there’s less danger of passing a virus by being clustered around a telescope or sharing binoculars. Just spread out and enjoy the sky.
