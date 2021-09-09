The Hubble Space Telescope has made innumerable discoveries and observations since its launch in 1990. Hubble has provided astounding images of star clusters, nebulae and galaxies.
It also helped determine the age of the universe, the rate at which the universe is expanding and discovered that nearly every large galaxy has a supermassive black hole at the center. Because of all it has accomplished, it is considered one of the world’s greatest scientific instruments.
The next generation of space telescopes is set to hit the scene later this fall. The Webb and Hubble will be working in tandem to collect data and images. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is set to launch as early as November. JWST will search for the earliest galaxies, stars, supernovae and black holes to, hopefully, help us learn more about the Big Bang and whether we’re alone in this universe.
Unlike Hubble, JWST will need to be kept cold so that it does not emit infrared radiation. Its components will be exposed, and it will not be in low Earth orbit. After Ariane 5 launches it into space, JWST will unfold and deploy a solar array, communications antenna, sun-shield, and its primary and secondary mirrors.
It will be positioned 1 million miles from Earth near the Sun-Earth L2 Lagrange point. This will allow the Webb to be protected from Earth’s radiant heat while still being able to communicate.
I will be anxiously awaiting the scientific discoveries the JWST will bring about. I’m most interested to learn more about exoplanets, planets that lie outside our solar system. Astronomers study the atmosphere of exoplanets that are in the habitable zone of their host star. The Webb is going to provide the opportunity to see more exoplanets and see the exoplanets in better detail to determine which ones are most likely to contain life.
Here on Earth, or at least in Kankakee County, we can officially say goodbye to summer this month. The autumn equinox is on Sept. 22. On this day, daytime and nighttime are equal in length. This marks the first day of fall in the northern hemisphere. Days have been growing shorter since the summer solstice in June and they will continue that trajectory until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.
Six planets are visible in the night sky in September. Soon after sunset, Mercury and Venus can be spotted in the western sky. Mercury sits very low on the horizon and is best seen 30 minutes after sunset. Venus is impossible to miss in its brilliance with a brightness of -4.
Jupiter and Saturn can be seen in the southeast immediately after dusk. Jupiter has been dazzling like a silvery “star” through most of the year. Look for it situated against the background of Capricornus the Sea Goat.
Despite reaching opposition on Sept. 14, Neptune is more difficult to see at a magnitude of 7.8. If you’re far from urban light pollution and have access to binoculars or a backyard telescope, the best time to look for Neptune is after 9 p.m., but it will be visible all night long.
Aim your binoculars or telescope toward the stars of Northeastern Aquarius. Uranus will not be visible early evening until the latter part of September. In a telescope Uranus will appear blue-green; it can be undetectable with the naked eye.
Skies will be dark following the new moon that appeared Sept. 6. At first quarter, the moon rises around mid-day and sets around midnight, so it is visible in the afternoon sky. Shortly after 3:30pm on Sept. 13 the moon will be exactly half illuminated on its eastern side.
If you’re interested in observing lunar terrain, the evenings following quarter moon are the best time during the lunar cycle as the light exaggerates the features. On Sept. 20, the harvest moon makes its appearance. It gets its name from folklore.
In the days before tractor lights, the harvest moon illuminated the fields throughout the evening as farmers gathered their crops.
If you caught the Perseid meteor shower last month, you were likely able to see quite a few meteors streak across the sky. You’re much less likely to see a shooting star this month.
However, if you’re in a very dark location look between Cancer and Gemini to see a zodiacal light. You’ll want to go outside about a half-hour before dawn for your best chance to see it. The zodiacal light will be the brightest to the left of Procyon. It’s a glow that appears due to trillions of meteoric dust particles left over from eons of comets.