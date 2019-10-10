In my planetary astronomy class at Olivet Nazarene University, we talk about the Copernican Revolution, which was one of the greatest transformations of human thought in history — and one we’re still feeling today.
But what makes a revolution different from a discovery? How is a political revolution different from a political reform? I asked my students this question, and after brainstorming for a few minutes, they came up with this answer: After a revolution, the world can never be the same again.
After the Copernican Revolution our universe was changed forever. We could never understand our place in the cosmos as we had before.
The curious thing about revolution though is that the word itself originally had the meaning of returning back to a place one had been before, just as a planet returns to its same position each time it revolves around the sun. Copernicus represented his revolutionary model of a sun-centered universe as a return to a very ancient way of seeing the universe.
Likewise, the French Revolution, for example, was seen as a way to reestablish the ancient rights of citizens against the monarchy. In our usage of the word today though, I think my students were right: a revolution means radical, transformative change. In this respect, Copernicus’s insight was truly a revolution.
You can get a glimpse of this transformation (with a little imagination) in the autumn sky this month. Low in the southern sky, Jupiter and Saturn still hang prominent in the evenings. Jupiter is a bit brighter and farther to the west. Saturn hangs near the teapot asterism in the constellation Sagittarius.
Both planets continue their slow drift westward as the year progresses. But if you were to watch their nightly motion with respect to the background stars, you would see Saturn and Jupiter drifting very slowly eastward each night. This is the normal, or direct, motion of the planets. All of the planets move eastward, roughly along a band of sky called the ecliptic.
But sometimes the planets do something strange. They slow their direct motion, stop and finally reverse it altogether for a while, moving backward or retrograding. Again, this motion is very slow and only noticeable if you were studying the planets carefully from night to night.
But that’s exactly what early astronomers did, and these astronomers tried to develop models for explaining the motion of these bright objects. The planets were themselves defined by this wandering, back-and-forth motion. Before Copernicus, that’s what the planets were understood to be: just particularly bright stars that wandered.
What Copernicus realized though was that this back-and-forth motion could be explained more simply if the Earth itself was wandering, too — if the Earth moved around the sun along with the planets. (And if those planets moved around the sun instead of around the Earth.)
In this new view, the universe was suddenly transformed. No longer was the Earth below and the heavens above. The Earth was now in the heavens. No longer were Jupiter and Saturn (or Venus and Mercury, which are too close to the sun to see easily this month, or Mars, which rises in the East before dawn) wandering stars.
Now they were wandering worlds, orbiting the sun like the Earth and thus maybe like the Earth in nature and composition as well.
Copernicus’ Revolution (which certainly didn’t take place overnight) opened the door into a universe more vast, wonderful and strange than anyone had imagined. This month, as the seasons turn and Saturn and Jupiter spin through our evening skies, we have events at the planetarium and in the community celebrating that wonder and strangeness.
Ooky Spooky Light Show
First, the strangeness: Halloween is once again upon us, and once again the Strickler Planetarium will be showing a new community favorite: The Ooky Spooky Light Show. This half-hour show features a sequence of fun light shows set to your favorite creepy music.
The show will play at the planetarium at 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. every Saturday throughout October. That’s six chances to see the show each weekend this month. Admission is $2 per person. Doors will open immediately prior to each show.
‘Apollo 11’ screening at the Paramount
Secondly, the wonder: This month, the Kankakee Area Library Association is sponsoring a One Book, One Community reading of Nathalia Holt’s “Rise of the Rocket Girls,” which explores the stories of the women who were a key part of the United States’ race to space.
As part of this community event, Olivet and area libraries are partnering for a special theatrical showing of “Apollo 11,” a new documentary on the first moon landing featuring never-before seen vintage footage on on the big screen at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Paramount Theater in Kankakee.
Tickets for this event will not be available at the door. To get tickets, visit your local library.
