One of the wonderful things about watching the skies is waiting for significant events to come around again. We do this all the time without realizing it, as I’ve often mentioned in this column.
The anticipation of Christmas or any other holiday is inextricably linked to the sun coming back around to the same point on the ecliptic again. But there are, of course, other more spectacular events that recur from time to time on their own schedules.
Because astronomy is built on knowing the patterns of objects in the sky, we can look ahead toward these events. In this column — inspired by a poster presented by John French, of the Abrams Planetarium, at the Great Lakes Planetarium Association meeting last month — I want to look far, far ahead and discuss some of the major astronomical events approaching over the next half-century.
First though, we’ll start with something right on our calendrical doorstep, Nov. 11 — the 2019 transit of Mercury.
Two planets can pass between the Earth and the sun — Mercury and Venus. Occasionally, when they do this, they pass directly in front of the sun from our point of view on Earth, creating something analogous to a miniature eclipse.
We call these events transits. Venus transits the sun fairly infrequently (the last time was 2012, and it won’t happen again until 2117), but Mercury, being closer to the sun, has more frequent transits. On Monday, Mercury will transit the sun for the first time since 2016.
From our location in Illinois, nearly the entire transit is visible. Mercury will begin to pass onto the sun’s face just as the sun is rising at about 6:40 a.m. The tiny planet will reach the center of the sun by 9:20 a.m., and it will leave the sun’s face at about noon.
Through a telescope or binoculars with a proper filter, you will be able to observe Mercury as a tiny dot slowly moving across the sun’s face. You won’t notice anything with your naked eye, as Mercury is far too small to make the sun noticeably dimmer as it crosses, but it’s a worthy sight through a telescope — though you must always use a solar filter when viewing the sun or risk serious damage to your eyes.
Dec. 21, 2020 — great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
Jupiter and Saturn pass close by each other in the sky every 20 years, but the last time they passed, they were on the opposite side of the sun, which blocked our view of them from Earth. In December 2020, Jupiter and Saturn will pass within one-tenth of a degree of each other, which means they’ll be visible together in a telescope’s field of view, and you can see both the rings of Saturn and the moons of Jupiter through a telescope eyepiece.
This happened years ago, in 1961, but then the planets were twice as far apart as they will be in 2020.
April 8, 2024 — Another North American Total Eclipse.
If you missed the total eclipse of 2017, which had a path of totality that passed through southern Illinois, you have two more chances to witness this spectacular event in North America before 2050 (your third chance is in August 2045). Mark your calendar now though, and make plans to travel to where you can view the total eclipse of 2024, which will cast a band of darkness on the U.S., stretching from Maine to Texas (and again through southern Illinois).
The path of totality is even broader than it was in 2017, which means the sky might be darker than it was if you witnessed the eclipse last time. Millions of people traveled to view the eclipse in 2017, and the roads home were a mess—so make plans now to stay overnight somewhere along the path.
Sept. 8, 2040 — the great five-planet conjunction.
Back in 2000, all of the visible planets were in a region of the sky within 20 degrees (about the width of two fists held at arm’s length). In 2040, all of the visible planets plus a crescent moon will be in an even tighter grouping —clustered in a 10-degree area of the sky — creating an impressive five-planet conjunction.
Unfortunately, the sun will be nearby as well, which means the five planets will have to be caught quickly right after sunset on the evening of Sept. 8. But it’s a sight that no living person will have seen before, as the planets haven’t been this closely arranged since 1186.
Summer 2061 — the return of Halley’s Comet.
If 2061 seems too long from now to even consider, the return of Halley’s Comet will be worth the wait. Right now, Halley is racing away from the sun and will reach its most distant point in the solar system in December 2023.
From there, it begins falling back toward the sun to reach perihelion in the summer of 2061. The last time the comet visited was 1986, and it put on a lackluster performance, barely reaching the brightness of some bright stars.
However, in 2061 we’ll be in a much better position to see the comet, as its closest approach to the sun will more closely coincide with its closest approach to Earth. This means we will likely have a spectacular view, and its brightness is expected to be much more.
Halley’s Comet is the only comet that has a period that makes it possible (with luck) to see twice in one lifetime. If you remember seeing it back in 1986 (I was 4 and don’t), plan catching it again in 2061.
Of course, a lot can happen before now and these events, but one of the wonders of astronomy is the steady progression of celestial objects and our ability to precisely map their motions.
