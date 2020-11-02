Late last month NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft succeeded in collecting approximately two ounces of material from the surface of an asteroid. The spacecraft, launched in 2016, completed this stage of its mission about 190 million miles from Earth.
After orbiting an asteroid called Bennu at a distance of about a half mile, OSIRIS-REx (an ancronym for the mouthful “Origins Spectral Interpretation Resource Identification Security Regolith Explorer”) gently descended to extend an 11-foot arm to the surface of Nightingale Crater, a region of the asteroid littered with sand and pebbles.
The arm, which was in contact with the surface for 16 seconds, expelled a puff of nitrogen, forcing the loose surface materials into sample pockets for the long trip home. With any luck, we should have pieces of this asteroid to examine on Earth in September of 2023.
OSIRIS-REx is NASA’s first sample-return mission to an asteroid, but it follows two Japanese missions, the first to asteroid Itokawain 2010 and the second to asteroid Ryugu in 2019, which is returning materials to Earth this December.
Planetary scientists are excited about all these missions, but Bennu in particular is a significant target of exploration, for several reasons. Here on Earth, geologists use the oldest rocks available to put together a picture of our planet’s history.
Doing the same thing with asteroids, which are the oldest surviving bits of the early solar system, helps us construct a history of the formation of the planets themselves. And Bennu,about the length of the Empire State Building, has a pristine surface that might date back over a billion years. The asteroid appears to have been created by fragments blasted off an even older object, and collecting materials from its surface will help us understand the messy process of planetary formation.
Bennu is also unusual among asteroids in that it’s rich in carbon, which makes its coal-black surface among the darkest objects in the solar system. All that carbon means that Bennu’s ancient surface may hold clues about the organic chemicals that existed in the early solar system and possibly the origins of life itself.
More ominously, Bennu is also a potentially hazardous object. As a near-Earth asteroid, the object crosses Earth’s orbit and has anon-zero (though very small) chance of colliding with our planet at some point in the future. We know objects like Bennu have impacted Earth in the past with devastating results.
If an object like Bennu (or Bennu itself) was determined to have a collision course our planet, thecomposition of the object would determine ways to avert potential disaster. Deflecting a solid rock, for instance, would be different than pushing away a loose collection of gravel held together by gravity.
Bennu, it turns out, is this type of “rubble-pile” asteroid, barely held together under its own gravity and with a good portion of its interior volume being empty space. Studying Bennu up close gives us a better handle onhow to deal with potential threats like this in the future and devise systems to deflect them.
Also, in the near future mining asteroids may become a viable industry. Missions like OSIRIS-REx not only help us determine what rare minerals (and possibly water) are found on asteroids, they also provide opportunities to test the technologies involved in reaching these objects and mining their surfaces.
Besides asteroids like Bennu (which are impossible to spot with the naked eye and difficult with a telescope), there are plenty of sights to catch in the night sky this month. In the southern sky, Jupiter and Saturn continue to move toward their winter conjunction. As I’ve mentioned before,this “Great Conjunction” will be the closest the two planets have appeared in the sky in the past 400 years.
Throughout November, watch them slide closer together each night as Jupiter (the brighter of the two) rises to move toward Saturn. Unfortunately throughout the month they’ll also continue to drop farther down in the southwestern sky, which means it will be difficult to spot their ultimate conjunction in December just after sunset.
Mars is also worth watching this month. As Jupiter and Saturn settle toward the west, Mars rises into the eastern sky and is easily visible in the early evening, shining a brilliant jack-o-lantern orange and a great target for backyard telescopes.
Finally, in the middle of the month we have a chance to catch all five visible planets as Venus and Mercury join the show before dawn, together low in the eastern sky just before sunrise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!