What do 3D printers, olives and cattle cells have in common? Not much unless you’re an astronaut. These items were aboard the most recent cargo ship launch to the International Space Station.

The Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo ship launched early Monday. The ship carried over 8,000 pounds of crew supplies, research materials and science experiments.

The International Space Station is a large spacecraft that orbits about 250 miles above Earth. Astronauts live aboard the space station and conduct experiments here. The goal of the ISS is to learn about living and working in space. The experiments performed aboard the ISS span many disciplines ranging from astrophysics to climate science to microbiology.

Jeri LaMont is an earth and science lab instructor at Olivet Nazarene University and is the manager of the Strickler Planetarium. She can be contacted at jalamont@olivet.edu.

