This past month NASA said goodbye to a venerable member of our fleet of “Great Observatories” — the Spitzer Space Telescope. Launched in 2003, the Spitzer opened an important window onto the universe.
As an infrared telescope, Spitzer let astronomers peer into regions that had previously been shielded from view by obscuring dust or the Earth’s own atmosphere.
To gather information on the universe, telescopes must be located under clear, dark, dry skies, with as little obscuring atmosphere as possible. This is why so many research observatories are located on mountaintops, where they perch above a large percentage of the Earth’s atmosphere.
However, though our atmosphere is relatively transparent to visible light and radio waves, there are some types of light astronomers that will never be able to detect on Earth, no matter how pristine the conditions. This is because our atmosphere is opaque to certain portions of the electromagnetic spectrum.
In the case of high-energy radiation, like gamma rays and X-rays, this is good thing. But it also means that in order to study the universe at certain wavelengths of light, we need to go above the atmosphere, into space.
Our atmosphere also blocks large amounts of the infrared portion of the spectrum. This is where Spitzer came in. Named after the astrophysicists Lyman Spitzer Jr., who was one of the first astronomers to propose putting telescopes in space, Spitzer transformed our view of the universe using infrared light.
Infrared radiation is given off by cool objects in the universe, which means it is used to study the structure of gas and dust in our universe and beyond, as well as small, cool objects like dwarf stars, exoplanets and even asteroids. And because interstellar dust, which fills much of our galaxy and blocks visible light, is actually transparent to infrared radiation, Spitzer provided a means of peering into regions of our own galaxy and others that visible light couldn’t penetrate.
Spitzer was originally set for a two-and-a-half-year mission. Because everything in the universe over a certain temperature radiates infrared light (including your body as you read this column), the car-sized telescope was put into a sun-centered orbit trailing the Earth by millions of miles — far enough that the Earth’s heat-glow would not interfere.
The telescope itself had to be cooled as well, and this coolant was what put a limit on the initial mission. Clever husbanding of this supply kept coolant available until five years had passed, after which the mission continued at reduced capacity.
During Spitzer’s 16-year life, it witnessed the birth of stars inside the dusty cocoons of surrounding nebulae, charted the structure of our own galaxy, discovered a new ring around Saturn, helped spot the most distant galaxy ever detected, and even mapped the temperatures on the surface of an exoplanet.
At a fraction of the cost of the Hubble Telescope (another “Great Observatory” that detects primarily in visible light) and with over eight thousand scientific papers written based on its findings, most astronomers agree Spitzer was an incredibly successful mission.
Yet, growing distance between Earth and the instrument and a need for NASA to devote resources to the upcoming James Webb Telescope, set to launch next March and which will build on many of Spitzer’s accomplishments, convinced NASA administrators the time had come to end the mission.
The telescope was placed in safe mode on Jan. 30, effectively ending its active life. For now, until the Webb is launched and operational, we’ve lost our infrared window to the universe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!