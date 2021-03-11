Last month marked another successful NASA landing on Mars, as the space agency succeeded in delivering the 2,200-pound Perseverance rover across 30 million miles to the red planet. All the Mars-bound missions sent from Earth, including the mobile science lab that is the rover, as well as the United Arab Emirates’ Hope and China’s Tianwen-1, arrived successfully.
Astronomers and scientists are looking forward to the flood of new data and perspectives on Mars these missions will bring, and you can already get a glimpse of the 7,000 photos (and counting) Perseverance has collected so far at mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/multimedia/raw-images/.
It’s fitting that March is the month of Mars. The month itself is named after the Roman god of war and was once the first month of year. (This explains why leap years stick their extra day in on Feb. 29, the last day of the year.) This March Mars dominates the sky, as well as the science headlines, high in the southwestern sky after sunset.
At the beginning of the month, Mars passes between the Pleiades and the Hyades, making itself a bright red gem on a line of bright objects to catch this month. This is the last time of the year to spot many of these winter highlights, so with Mars pointing the way let’s take a quick tour before they’re drowned in evening’s glow.
From Mars, drop down to the brightest object visible in the southern sky: Sirius, the Dog Star. Apart from the obvious exception of the sun, Sirius is the brightest star we can see from Earth. In reality, Sirius is about 25 times more luminous than the sun, which isn’t much compared to many other stars. Sirius stands out though because of its distance. At less than 10 light years from Earth, it shines like a beacon in our skies.
Drawing a line northwest from Sirius, we reach the three stars of Orion’s belt. From east to west these are Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka. Whereas Sirius is only 25 times the sun’s luminosity, these monsters in Orion shine at over a hundred thousand times the sun’s luminosity. They are massive young stars with some of the highest surface temperatures of any stars in our sky.
Unlike Sirius though, they’re each over 1,000 light years from us. If they were moved to the distance of Sirius, they would be ten thousand times brighter than they are now. The “normalness” of these stellar monsters is only a function of their much greater distance.
You can get a clue about the origins of such young, hot stars in the Orion Nebula, just below the belt and easily viewed with a pair of binoculars and as faint smudge of light to the naked eye. This luminous nebula is the visible tip of an iceberg of star-forming material where young stars are being born. In fact, most of the stars of Orion formed from portions of a similar cloud, filling this area of our galaxy and forming the backbone of the Orion Spiral Arm of the Milky Way.
Our picture of star formation continues following the angle of Orion’s belt farther up to the bright orange star Aldebaran and on past Mars to the Pleiades star cluster. Aldebaran appears to sit amidst the Hyades, a cluster of stars forming the face of Taurus the Bull. Along with the Pleiades, the Hyades is an example of an open star cluster, groups of stars that form together in space.
A rich star-forming region like the Orion Nebula can give rise to dozens or even hundreds of stars. Once formed, these stars often remain together in a cluster. If you think of the Orion Nebula as a stellar nursery, the nearby Pleiades and Hyades might be like a stellar graduating class, their stars ready to go their separate ways as the gravitational tugs of the galaxy slowly pull them apart.
Sirius, the stars of Orion, these stellar clusters, along with Mars — you can catch them all easiest the first half of March. After the return of Daylight Saving Time on March 14, sunset gets pushed back (according to our clocks) and our stars get pushed out of the early evening sky. The additional sunlight in the evenings is nice (and if we didn’t shift our clocks, we’d eventually have dawn coming by 4 a.m. mid-summer), but it means the stars no longer greet us early in the evening.
Speaking of stars appearing, the Strickler Planetarium on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University remains in COVID hiatus throughout the remainder of this semester, though we hope to welcome visitors back for shows this summer as state and health regulations allow. In the meantime, if you have a class or group that would like a virtual star-talk or sky-tour, we’ve been hosting virtual fieldtrips throughout quarantine.
Though you may not be able to come to the planetarium, we can still bring the planetarium to you. Please fill out a reservation request form at strickler.olivet.edu/fieldtrip/reservation if you’re interested. Until then, clear skies and happy (soon to be) spring.