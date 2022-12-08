There is something extraordinary about the Advent sky. During these cold winter months, the nights are long, and the stars are clear and bright.
This month, all five naked-eye planets are observable in the evening sky after sundown. Mercury and Venus pair up low on the western horizon, climbing higher each day, moving in tandem as December progresses. Conversely, Saturn sinks lower into the horizon, setting close to 9 p.m. this week and by 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Jupiter moves away from Aquarius, radiating high in Pisces. Uranus and Neptune are in the western sky by midnight, but they’re too dim to spot with the naked eye. Mars glows red in the western sky through the early morning.
Constellations
The Winter Circle is a collection of the brightest stars from various constellations. It is comprised of Rigel in Orion, Aldebaran in Taurus, Capella in Auriga, Castor & Pollux in Gemini, Procyon in Canis Minor and Sirius in Canis Major.
Orion the hunter is one of the most splendid constellations, an anchor in the winter sky. Though Orion is not an exceptionally large constellation, it is certainly one of the most popular. His right shoulder and left foot are brilliantly marked by Betelgeuse and Rigel with a distinctive line of three stars forming his belt.
Under the belt in you may see a fuzzy gray smudge. This is the Orion Nebula, a vast stellar nursery where young stars are forming.
Taurus the Bull is the next constellation in the winter circle. It takes the form a two-pronged fork, with the center V-shape marking the face of the bull. Taurus holds two famous star clusters: the Hyades and the Pleiades. The cosmic fireflies of the Pleiades form the shape of a small dipper in the Northwestern portion of the constellation while the Hyades star cluster can be found in the V.
This brings us to our next constellation, Auriga. The name Auriga simply means “charioteer” in Latin. It is a north circumpolar constellation, meaning it’s visible for the entire year. That being said, this constellation is best viewed from the fall to the spring. The brightest star in the constellation, Capella, glimmers red, blue and green when low on the horizon.
Gemini is sign of the zodiac made up twins Castor and Pollux. Legend says that Pollux was the immortal son of Zeus, while Castor was the mortal son of King Tyndarus. Pollux is the brighter of the two stars with a magnitude of 1.14. It is an orange giant located 34 light years away from our solar system.
If you’re interested in catching a meteor shower, you’re in luck. The Geminids are a yearly meteor shower caused by 3200 Phaethon, an object which is thought to be a Palladian asteroid with a rock comet orbit. This year’s shower runs through Dec. 17.
The shower is thought to be intensifying each year with a rate of 120-160 meteors per hour at its peak. Unfortunately, the peak of the shower coincides with a bright Gibbous moon on Dec. 14, which will wash out some of “shooting stars.”
The last couple of constellations in the Winter Circle are Canis Major and Canis Minor. Canis Major means “great dog” in Latin. One legend links the dogs to Orion while ancient Indian legend reverses the roles: Canis Major is seen as a deer hunter chasing a deer represented by the stars in Orion.
Many stories and legends are built around Sirius, the Dog Star. Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky and one that carried a heavy significance for early civilizations. In ancient Egypt, the dawn rising of Sirius predicted the annual flooding of the Nile and signaled the beginning of the Egyptian new year.
In ancient China, it appears in literary works depicted as a “fierce star.” Today we know that it is a double star, one which holds a special symbolic importance to mankind.
The winter skies offer many treasures. I challenge you to take a few minutes to step outside and observe the various Christmas stars. When we step outside, breathe the cold air and look up, we reconnect with nature. Allow the peace of the heavens to wash over you amidst the hustle and bustle of the busiest time of the year.
Jeri LaMont is an earth and science lab instructor at Olivet Nazarene University and is the manager of the Strickler Planetarium. She can be contacted at jalamont@olivet.edu.