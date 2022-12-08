Jeri Lamont
There is something extraordinary about the Advent sky. During these cold winter months, the nights are long, and the stars are clear and bright.

This month, all five naked-eye planets are observable in the evening sky after sundown. Mercury and Venus pair up low on the western horizon, climbing higher each day, moving in tandem as December progresses. Conversely, Saturn sinks lower into the horizon, setting close to 9 p.m. this week and by 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Jupiter moves away from Aquarius, radiating high in Pisces. Uranus and Neptune are in the western sky by midnight, but they’re too dim to spot with the naked eye. Mars glows red in the western sky through the early morning.

Jeri LaMont is an earth and science lab instructor at Olivet Nazarene University and is the manager of the Strickler Planetarium. She can be contacted at jalamont@olivet.edu.

