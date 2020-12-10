About this time of year, I start getting questions about what kind of telescope is best to buy as a gift for someone interested in starting astronomy as a hobby.
There’s nothing worse than seeing a new passion ruined by a cheap instrument.
Fortunately, we have a great local resource for telescope advice: a local astronomy club with the collected experience of many seasoned observers.
For this month’s column, I’ll give you my advice if you’re shopping for a telescope for someone on your list, and then I’ll point you to the wide experience of the Kankakee Area Stargazers, whose members have great insight and their own suggestions.
My recommendation is based on my teaching experience.
I prefer a telescope that is relatively inexpensive (as we maintain an entire fleet of them for lab courses at the university), easy to use,and durable.
I only have a few weeks each semester to train students on their use before they need to be able to use the instruments themselves, so the telescopes need to be fairly simple and be able to hold up under occasional rough handling.
I also avoid computerized bells and whistles that automatically point the telescope. Such automatic guiding systems can be very handy, but, to me, part of using a telescope is learning one’s way around the night sky.
Finally, and most importantly, I want a telescope that can balance all of this with rewarding views.
I want my students to be awed by the appearance of the moon, the rings of Saturn, the Orion nebula or whatever other sight we’re studying.
With all that in mind, my telescope of choice is a reflecting telescope on a Dobsonian mount.
In particular, I usually use 6-inch reflectors from Orion Telescope with a good set of eyepieces.
The Dobsonian mount provides stability and easy pointing, and a 6-inch mirror gives enough light-gathering power for pristine and impressive images.
A set of at least three eyepieces allows varying magnification of different sights: low magnification for diffuse objects like nebula, higher magnification for zooming in close on planets or the moon. This is my recommendation for a beginner’s scope.
Observers who are interested in astrophotography, for instance, would need a different instrument, as the ease and utility of Dobsonian mounts comes at the cost of not being able to automatically track objects across the sky as an equatorially mounted telescope could.
For more information on telescopes and recommendations, I encourage you to visit the Kankakee Area Stargazers at kasg.org or contact the club on Facebook.
Now is an ideal time to have a telescope, as we’re still counting down to the Great Conjunction between Saturn and Jupiter later this month.
The two planets are at their closest approach in our night sky on Dec. 21, but you can catch them drawing closer together from now until then low in the southwestern sky after sunset.
The two planets at their closest will be visible together in a telescope, providing a chance to see two spectacular planets in one field of view, something that no one alive has ever seen before.
Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer than they have in 400 years, but, it turns out that the conjunction 400 years ago likely was not observed, as the two planets were too close to the sun.
This means observers haven’t witnessed something like this for 800 years — and never with a telescope.
Nearness to the sun is a problem against for this conjunction though: Both planets at their closest will be very low in the west (and only 0.1 degrees apartjust after sunset on Dec. 21.
And speaking of telescopes, the second largest and most iconic radio telescope in the world, the Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico, is officially broken.
Arecibo had been in the news over the past few months, as a broken cable supporting the 900-ton instrument platform above the 1,000-foot dish of the telescope threatened the instrument. Another failed cable prompted the decision to close the telescope in November, ending its nearly 60-year life.
Finally, early in the morning on Dec. 1, remaining cables broke and the instrument platform fell nearly 500 feet to the dish below.
It’s difficult to summarize the importance of the Arecibo Telescope for science, as well as astronomical culture.
For well more than half a century, the telescope was a symbol of radio astronomy, and it has been depicted in popular movies such as “GoldenEye” and “Contact.”
One way to understand the instrument’s unique capabilities is that it was a radio transmitter as well as receiver.
Whereas all radio telescopes can receive radio waves from space (like a telescope can receive visible light), Arecibo was one of the few powerful telescopes that could also emit radio waves, allowing it to function somewhat like a huge radar gun.
Imagine, for instance, that an asteroid was heading toward Earth and scientists wanted more data on this tiny, dim object.
Arecibo could bounce radio waves off that object, pinging it with radar like a ship could an enemy vessel.
It could do the same thing for planets as well.
Imagine, for instance, that your telescope could also function like a giant flashlight, illuminating objects in space as well as passively observing them.
For this and many other reasons, Arecibo wasn’t a relic but an active research center, and its destruction is a blow to the entire scientific community.
