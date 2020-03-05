This mild week of consistent near 50-degree weather has proved to be a a tipping point for many species moving in our area.
On my way to work, I am now seeing flocks of redwing blackbirds, and killdeer have returned in small numbers to inhabit the wetland edges at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.
In our Kankakee Wildlife Facebook group, a few people have had chance encounters with tiger salamanders on the move this week. The large salamander comes out of its ground dwellings in early spring and heads to the wetlands for mating season.
I have not located any early spring blooming flowers, but as we head to the weekend and temperatures remain warm during the day, I do expect to find a random spring beauty developing a flower head. It won’t be long until wild ginger, bloodroot and bluebells start to peak out of the soil.
Keep an eye out and let me know if you see anything green or colorful along your hikes.
I did get my first moth this week. Monday it was a warm evening, so I left my garage light on for a little longer than usual. Just after sunset, I had five spring cankerworm moths soaking in the warm rays below my floodlight bulbs. These moths are earlier than most and can even show up in February if a few mild nights occur in a row.
I’ll take it as a sign of new life to come soon.
