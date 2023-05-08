Have you ever been out in nature and said “Whoa, that is so cool!,” and then followed it up with a “I wonder why?”

Well, you may find it hard to believe but your observations about nature have the power to help not only you, but science, too.

This spring, I was driving through Kankakee Sands on a road that I have driven down at least 15,000 times in my 20 years of working at Kankakee Sands. Lo and behold, there before eyes were more than 300 sandhill cranes standing in a wetland. I had never seen a single crane in this particular area in my 20 years, and now I’m seeing an entire flock of them.

Alyssa Nyberg is a restoration ecologist at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, a 400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana. For more information, visit nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

