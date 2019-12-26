It’s the most wonderful time of the year, that time when winter’s late afternoon skies become active with short-eared owls swooping, gliding or perched on a fence post or in a small leafless tree just above the tall grasses of their winter roost.
Early mornings and overcast days also are good times to see the owls.
Where suitable habitat exists on the restored prairies or along the rural roads of Northeastern Illinois and Northwestern Indiana during those cold winter months, it is during the late afternoon, as the sun retreats toward the southwest, when those delightful medium-sized owls take to the sky in amazing displays of flight.
When not chasing each other in their minor territorial disputes, they search the fields and prairies for prey, occasionally landing on the ground — highly alert — and watching the other owls flying above.
When the Prairie State was truly a prairie, before settlements and agriculture claimed the land, the nesting of short-eared owls was believed to be widespread and numerous on the unbroken grasslands of Illinois and Indiana.
Now, there are only a few places suitable for nesting in Illinois.
Prairie Ridge State Natural Area in Jasper County is one of those areas, and it provides 2,000 acres of grassland habitat for these ground nesting owls to roost, hunt and fledge their young.
It also should be mentioned that the 2,000 acres at Prairie Ridge has nesting northern harriers and the state’s only population of greater prairie chickens.
Closer to home, just east of Kankakee, the 8,400 acres of restored prairie and wetlands owned and managed by the Indiana Chapter of the Nature Conservancy at the Kankakee Sands in Newton County, Ind., is a great place to observe wintering short-eared owls, harriers and rough-legged hawks.
